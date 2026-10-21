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Business Motoring · https://businessmotoring.co.uk/vehicle-quality-solutions-hits-one-million-miles-in-september/

Vehicle Quality Solutions (VQS), the independent supplier of vehicle inspections and logistics, moved over one million miles across the UK in September.

Data from VQS revealed the surge in vehicle movement is driven by rising demand for new and used EV/hybrid fleets as businesses accelerate their transition to sustainable mobility.

An analysis of September delivery data highlighted the greening of corporate and leasing fleets.

Out of all categorised vehicle movements, alternative fuel vehicles topped transport requests, with more than 4,500 hybrid and electric vehicle movements processed, accounting for over 60% of all fuel-categorised fleet activity.

For vehicle transport, hybrid electric models led the charge, followed closely by 1,551 pure electric and electric-diesel movements.

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With an average journey distance of 125 miles, VQS completed over 7,200 movements in September alone.

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This high completion rate underscores the reliability modern fleet managers need to balance driver handover schedules, corporate remarketing, and end-of-lease returns without business disruption.

Simon Jackson, managing director at Vehicle Quality Solution, said: “Fleet operators today cannot afford logistical bottlenecks, especially as multi-powertrain fleets become the industry standard.