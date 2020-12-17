The company has raised an £20,000 through a mixture of charitable activities, customer donations, fundraisers and supply partner support throughout December.
Raising money through mid-November to the middle of December, the team have been holding raffles, asking retail clients to donate, encouraging staff to make contributions and obtaining additional support through their supply chain partners.
Its campaign was boosted further with an £8,000 donation by Sainsbury’s which pledged assistance and support. Vans will leave from Global Go!’s sites at: Leicester, Six Hills, Peterborough, Stansted and Ipswich each day, delivering to different Foodbank locations across the UK.
