Venson white-paper urges fleets to embrace neurodiversity

The paper explores the challenges neurodivergent drivers may face at work and how fleets can support them.

Venson Automotive Solutions has urged fleets to embrace neurodiversity with its white-paper ‘Neurodiversity Behind the Wheel – Driving Change’.

The paper explores the challenges neurodivergent drivers may face at work, how fleets can support them and how to optimise vehicles to support neurodivergent drivers.

Venson said that neurodivergence affects between 15% and 20% of the population, and that by embracing it, fleets can get the best from all drivers.

The white-paper was launched to give fleets an understanding of neurodiversity, helping them see what a neurodivergent employee may experience while driving, while optimising management and communication styles to suit all employees.

Venson said that fleet operators have a duty of care to their drivers and that understanding neurodiversity can help accommodate the needs of all staff.

Samantha Roff, managing director at Venson Automotive Solutions, said: “With so many competing priorities, it’s no surprise that neurodiversity hasn’t always been front of mind for fleet professionals.

“Yet almost a fifth of the population has neurodivergent qualities, a reality that businesses cannot ignore.

“If organisations like the idea of retaining employees for longer, potentially lowering accident rates and matching drivers with roles in which they can excel, they need to accept that one size does not fit all and adapt to the benefits of a neuroinclusive fleet.

“Discussing neurodiversity can sometimes feel challenging. Many organisations are unsure about how to raise it and are afraid of repercussions if they say or do the wrong thing.

“By including practical guidance in our white paper on how to raise awareness and talk about neurodiversity, we hope to help break down barriers.

“The first part of our latest white paper also includes some real-world examples of how managers have got the best out of their neurodivergent drivers.”