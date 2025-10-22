  
Subscribe
Linkedin Facebook X-twitter Youtube
Subscribe

Venson white-paper urges fleets to embrace neurodiversity

The paper explores the challenges neurodivergent drivers may face at work and how fleets can support them.

Dylan Robertson

22 October 2025

,

SHARE

happy young woman drives a car inside view 2022 01 19 17 38 42 utc

Venson Automotive Solutions has urged fleets to embrace neurodiversity with its white-paper ‘Neurodiversity Behind the Wheel – Driving Change’.

The paper explores the challenges neurodivergent drivers may face at work, how fleets can support them and how to optimise vehicles to support neurodivergent drivers.

Venson said that neurodivergence affects between 15% and 20% of the population, and that by embracing it, fleets can get the best from all drivers.

The white-paper was launched to give fleets an understanding of neurodiversity, helping them see what a neurodivergent employee may experience while driving, while optimising management and communication styles to suit all employees.

Venson said that fleet operators have a duty of care to their drivers and that understanding neurodiversity can help accommodate the needs of all staff.

Samantha Roff, managing director at Venson Automotive Solutions, said: “With so many competing priorities, it’s no surprise that neurodiversity hasn’t always been front of mind for fleet professionals.

“Yet almost a fifth of the population has neurodivergent qualities, a reality that businesses cannot ignore.

“If organisations like the idea of retaining employees for longer, potentially lowering accident rates and matching drivers with roles in which they can excel, they need to accept that one size does not fit all and adapt to the benefits of a neuroinclusive fleet.

“Discussing neurodiversity can sometimes feel challenging. Many organisations are unsure about how to raise it and are afraid of repercussions if they say or do the wrong thing.

“By including practical guidance in our white paper on how to raise awareness and talk about neurodiversity, we hope to help break down barriers.

“The first part of our latest white paper also includes some real-world examples of how managers have got the best out of their neurodivergent drivers.”

Business Motoring Award Winners 2025

charge scheme

, , ,

Electric Car Scheme leads the charge in SME fleet electrification 

europcar mobility

, , ,

Europcar wins recognition for flexible mobility solutions 

Busines Motoring Business Car of the Year

, , ,

Renault 5 E-Tech electric charges ahead to win Business Car of the Year 

nationwide

, , , ,

Nationwide Vehicle Contracts named top leasing provider for SMEs

Skoda Superb Hatch LK

, ,

Winners announced! 2025 Awards: Celebrating the best in business motoring

Highly Commended Award

, , ,

Professional Automotive Services recognised for SME-focused company car support 

leasys

, , ,

Leasys highly commended in Best Leasing Company award for SME-focused solutions

europcar

, , ,

Europcar recognised for flexible mobility and EV support 

polestar 4 best large ev

, , ,

Polestar powers ahead to win top fleet EV award 

fod

, , ,

Fleetondemand wins big with smart ground transport tech for SMEs 

europcar

, , ,

Award-winning Europcar recognised for long-term rental excellence 

runyourfleet

, , ,

runyourfleet claims top award honours for fleet management 

wilsons

, , ,

Wilsons Auctions recognised for remarketing excellence in Business Motoring Awards 

R5

, , ,

Icon reborn: Renault 5 powers to EV success 

renault

, , ,

Clio’s lasting legacy earns Renault top small car award 

Related Posts

ADVERTISEMENT
Tap to Join
X-twitter Linkedin Youtube Facebook

BUSINESS MOTORING

SEARCH

GET INVOLVED

SUBSCRIBE

Sign up here for our daily motoring newsletters.

CLICK HERE