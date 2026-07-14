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Business Motoring · https://businessmotoring.co.uk/versinetic-launches-ev-charger-cloud-security-assessment-tool-for-cpos/

Versinetic, has launched an EV Charger Cloud Security Assessment Tool designed to help charge point operators (CPOs), local authorities, and manufacturers evaluate cybersecurity risks across cloud-connected charging infrastructure.

The launch comes as local authorities continue to deploy charging infrastructure through programmes such as the Local EV Infrastructure (LEVI) fund, placing greater emphasis on supplier due diligence and long-term operational resilience, Versinetic said.

It added that recent cybersecurity incidents affecting the sector have reinforced the importance of cloud security.

It highlighted the need for greater scrutiny around cybersecurity, compliance and procurement due diligence as charging infrastructure becomes more widespread and interconnected.

To support that process, Versinetic has developed a practical self-assessment covering 24 checkpoints across four areas: regulatory and legal compliance, architecture, operations, and process and governance.

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The assessment is designed to uncover common weaknesses within cloud-connected charging environments, including inadequate separation of customer and operational data, poorly controlled remote access pathways, gaps in certificate management processes and shortcomings in incident response preparedness.

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The assessment also aims to help organisations review their readiness for evolving security requirements, including the transition towards TLS 1.3 and future ISO 15118-20 ecosystems, which will place greater emphasis on certificate management and authenticated communications.

Dunstan Power, managing director at Versinetic, said: “Many procurement teams know how to compare charging hardware but have less visibility into the cloud platforms that manage customer data, operational systems and remote access.