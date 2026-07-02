ADVERTISEMENT

Business Motoring · https://businessmotoring.co.uk/versinetic-launches-ev-charging-standards-audit-tool/

Versinetic has launched a 2026 UK EV Charging Standards Guide and Interactive Audit Tool for EV charge point manufacturers, firmware engineers and hardware developers.

The EV charge point solutions provider said the tool was designed to give EVSE manufacturers an immediate health check as they navigate changes following the Smart Charge Points Regulations 2021 and the Public Charge Point Regulations 2023.

The company said manufacturers were now operating in a more complex multi-protocol environment, with OCPP 2.1, released in January 2025, moving towards mainstream adoption alongside advanced grid services integration. Versinetic also said full compliance with ISO 15118-20 was set to become mandatory for all new public and private installations by 2027.

The tool offers a self-assessment covering hardware architecture, cybersecurity and data compliance. Manufacturers can use it to review areas including default off-peak scheduling, randomised start delays, hardware cryptography modules and roaming payment options.

Dunstan Power, managing director of Versinetic, said: “The UK EV charging standards landscape is currently in rapid flux, presenting manufacturers with unprecedented compliance challenges. Between stringent domestic security frameworks and evolving communication protocols, the cost of falling behind is incredibly steep, resulting in wasted R&D, stranded product lines, and missed market opportunities.

ADVERTISEMENT

“As we move into the second half of 2026, features like ISO 15118 for automated Plug & Charge and OCPP 2.1 for smart grid interaction are transitioning from ‘future-tech’ to baseline commercial expectations. We engineered this interactive audit tool to serve as a pragmatic roadmap, allowing engineering and product teams to accurately map out their compliance gaps today so they don’t face costly hardware redesigns tomorrow.”

Enter the National Business Motoring Awards 2026 Nominations are now open — view the categories and enter before 31 July

Versinetic said the guide also sets out the engineering impact of upcoming standards, including the need for physical hardware integrations such as a PowerLine Communications modem and dedicated crypto co-processors to manage Public Key Infrastructure certificates.

The company also outlined strategic actions for EVSE brands, including dual-stack configurations, early ISO 15118 adoption, modular software architecture and cyber-hardening measures such as secure boot mechanisms, signed firmware updates and rollback safeguards.