Business Motoring · https://businessmotoring.co.uk/vertellus-launches-free-ev-transition-toolkit-for-fleet-operators/
Vertellus, the OEM-backed full-service commercial vehicle contract hire and fleet management specialist, has launched a free EV transition toolkit to help operators assess where electric vehicles could make commercial and operational sense.
The kit brings together route planning, energy cost comparisons, charging guidance and information on available Government funding.
Drawing on real-world experience, insights and data from the Renault Trucks network, whose electric trucks have collectively covered more than 130 million kilometres, the toolkit is designed to give operators a practical starting point for evaluating electric vehicles before committing to longer-term fleet investment.
Businesses are also working to reduce Scope 1 emissions from their own vehicles and Scope 3 emissions associated with third-party transport and distribution, according to Vertellus.
With tight delivery schedules, varying routes and payloads, vehicle uptime requirements and charging constraints, it added that any move towards electric needs to work within the realities of day-to-day fleet operations.
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The toolkit includes a diesel-versus-electric calculator that allows operators to compare indicative fuel-saving costs using their own mileage, fuel consumption and electricity prices.
Illustrative comparisons based on dry-box vehicles suggest potential annual fuel cost savings of approximately £5,400 for a van covering 48,280 km, £8,100 for a rigid truck covering 30,000 km and £27,000 for a tractor unit covering 100,000 km.²
The figures highlight the potential difference in energy expenditure, although actual savings will depend on vehicle specification, operating conditions and energy prices.
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The comparisons excluded vehicle acquisition, charging infrastructure and additional refrigeration energy requirements.
Rhian Burrell, managing director at Vertellus, said: “Every pound matters when you’re running a commercial vehicle fleet, and with diesel prices fluctuating, operators need to know exactly what their vehicles are costing them.
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“At the same time, they’re being asked to make progress on emissions without putting operational performance at risk.
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“Electric vehicles can offer significant savings on fuel costs, but operators need to understand where the numbers stack up.
“A vehicle might work well on one route but be less suitable on another.
“Mileage, payload, charging and the demands of the operation all need to be considered.
“We’ve developed the toolkit to help businesses work through those questions using their own operating information, so they can see where electric might make sense and where they need to investigate further.”
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Alongside the cost calculator, an electric route checker provides an initial assessment of vehicle suitability based on distance, load and duty cycle.
Operators can also use a charging partner finder and access guidance on Government grants to help them understand the infrastructure and funding requirements associated with electrification.
The toolkit intends to build on Vertellus’ experience of supporting customers with both diesel and electric fleets, including its EV Discovery Programme.
The 12-month programme enables operators to trial electric vehicles in everyday operations, with vehicle provision, charging solutions and expert support at a fixed monthly cost.
Burrell added: “For many commercial fleets, the transition will be gradual.
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“Diesel and electric vehicles will continue to work alongside each other, and operators need reliable information to decide which vehicles are right for which jobs.
“Our role is to help customers make those decisions with confidence, backed by extensive practical experience, manufacturer support and a clear understanding of their operating requirements.”
With access to more than 3,500 vehicles from 3.0 to 44 tonnes, over 70 approved partner locations nationwide and more than 1,000 OEM-trained technicians, Vertellus provides support throughout the vehicle lifecycle.