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Business Motoring · https://businessmotoring.co.uk/vertellus-launches-free-ev-transition-toolkit-for-fleet-operators/

Vertellus, the OEM-backed full-service commercial vehicle contract hire and fleet management specialist, has launched a free EV transition toolkit to help operators assess where electric vehicles could make commercial and operational sense.

The kit brings together route planning, energy cost comparisons, charging guidance and information on available Government funding.

Drawing on real-world experience, insights and data from the Renault Trucks network, whose electric trucks have collectively covered more than 130 million kilometres, the toolkit is designed to give operators a practical starting point for evaluating electric vehicles before committing to longer-term fleet investment.

Businesses are also working to reduce Scope 1 emissions from their own vehicles and Scope 3 emissions associated with third-party transport and distribution, according to Vertellus.

With tight delivery schedules, varying routes and payloads, vehicle uptime requirements and charging constraints, it added that any move towards electric needs to work within the realities of day-to-day fleet operations.

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The toolkit includes a diesel-versus-electric calculator that allows operators to compare indicative fuel-saving costs using their own mileage, fuel consumption and electricity prices.

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Illustrative comparisons based on dry-box vehicles suggest potential annual fuel cost savings of approximately £5,400 for a van covering 48,280 km, £8,100 for a rigid truck covering 30,000 km and £27,000 for a tractor unit covering 100,000 km.²

The figures highlight the potential difference in energy expenditure, although actual savings will depend on vehicle specification, operating conditions and energy prices.