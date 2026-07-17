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Business Motoring · https://businessmotoring.co.uk/vertu-birmingham-fleet-centre-gains-mazda-franchise/

Vertu has added a Mazda franchise to its Birmingham Fleet Centre, joining the brand’s Fleet Dealer Specialist network.

The Birmingham Fleet Centre will handle enquiries, while directing fleet customers to Vertu’s Mazda Redditch site to view the model range.

It recently added BYD and Geely franchises.

Vertu supplies more than 45,000 vehicles annually through its fleet division.

In 2026, Mazda will launch two electric vehicles (EVs), the 6e and CX-6e, which Vertu expects to be popular among fleets.

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Brian Naughton (pictured), general manager at Vertu Birmingham Fleet, said: “With the new Mazda6e arriving to market soon and the CX-6e set to follow later in the year, there is a real opportunity for Mazda to grow and expand within the fleet sector in the UK.

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“With the knowledge and expertise that we have within our team, we are ideally placed to work alongside Mazda to promote two highly-appealing new models to fleet buyers, and are delighted to have joined the manufacturer’s fleet network.”

Robert Forrester, chief executive at Vertu, said: “Being named as a member of the Mazda Fleet Dealer Specialist network reflects the strength of our fleet business.