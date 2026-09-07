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Business Motoring · https://businessmotoring.co.uk/vetspeed-expands-assetgo-fleet-management-to-100-vehicles-as-it-grows-business/

Vetspeed is expanding its use of AssetGo fleet management software to around 100 vehicles following the acquisition of an additional business.

The specialist services company currently operates 65 vehicles across five sites, supporting businesses including pet cremation and specialist waste management services.

A further 35 vehicles from its recently acquired business will now be migrated onto AssetGo.

Vetspeed introduced the software in 2023 as it moved away from paper-based fleet processes towards centralised management of its multi-site operation.

The company uses AssetGo to record daily defect checks, inspections and costs, alongside vehicle incidents, events, driver qualifications and plant equipment.

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Justin Waite, group transport manager at Vetspeed, said: “I introduced AssetGo within months of starting this role because I could see the benefits it would bring in terms of visibility, consistency and reporting across our fleet operations.

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“It has given us a much more efficient way to manage compliance, while making fleet management significantly easier and providing greater confidence in the information available to the business.”

The system provides Vetspeed with central oversight of vehicles operating across its sites, including monitoring daily defect checks, vehicle-off-road time and vehicle availability.