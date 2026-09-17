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Business Motoring · https://businessmotoring.co.uk/vev-to-support-volvo-trucks-customers-in-zero-emission-transition/

VEV is set to support Volvo Trucks customers with their transition to zero emission vehicles by providing an end-to-end solution to help businesses plan, install, manage, maintain and optimise charging infrastructure and associated power requirements.

Central to the offer is the firm’s proprietary VEV IQ platform, which connects vehicles, chargers and energy use together in one system, to give fleet operators a live view of their fleet and energy demand.

VEV’s analysis of more than 15,000 HGVs has shown that almost half (46%) of vehicles could go electric today, particularly where vehicles return to base or operate predictable routes.

The research showed that around 35% of heavy-payload operations could make the switch.

Marcelo Soares, VP customer and partnerships at VEV, said: “The barriers to take up are well documented but our research has shown that many operators are more ready to make the switch to electric than they realise.

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“Moving to electric trucks is a major step for any fleet, but it does not need to be complicated.

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“The starting point is understanding how the vehicles are used, what power is available on site and what the business will need in the future.

“We’re pleased to be working with Volvo Trucks to help operators make informed decisions about charging infrastructure and to give them the practical support they need to move forward with confidence.”