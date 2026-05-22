vFleet launches vFlo rental management tool

It is based on vFleet’s solution for the insurance industry and is supplier-agnostic.

vFleet has launched vFlo, a fleet rental management tool designed to simplify booking, reporting and supplier control.

It is based on vFleet’s solution for the insurance industry and is supplier-agnostic.

Businesses can use vFlo to book, amend, manage and cancel reservations through a dashboard, delivering centralised rental management, combined with scheduled and on-demand cost reporting.

The launch supports vFleet’s goal of becoming a single source for business vehicle rental.

Clive Forsythe, managing director at vFleet, said: “Research conducted by the Association of Fleet Professionals last year identified the complex challenges businesses face in determining the right size of fleet team.

“Right now, cost pressures are undoubtedly putting a greater focus on fleet operations and we are hearing, anecdotally, that fleet teams are shrinking.

“It’s more critical than ever that attention to rental management and cost control isn’t sacrificed.

“We have, therefore, created vFlo to provide a comprehensive solution for all aspects of rental management.

“And, importantly, it can be used to manage both rentals booked through vFleet and for any direct relationships too.

“With the launch of vFleet we are offering access to a national network of car, van and specialist vehicle providers alongside a rental management platform and a fully managed solution to address the age-old issue of rental vehicle damage.

“Capitalising on leading-edge technology for workflow management, we are already delivering exceptional service levels for positive customer outcomes.”