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Business Motoring · https://businessmotoring.co.uk/vfleet-launches-vtru-to-streamline-post-rental-charges/

vFleet has launched vTru, a solution that aims to streamline post-rental charges for fleets, such as damage, excess mileage and refuelling.

The solution generates incremental damage reports and repair estimates, reducing the time needed to manage post-rental charges.

It uses video capture and artificial intelligence (AI).

vFleet said the solution removes the doubt from the rental process and adds transparency.

Clive Forsythe (pictured), managing director at vFleet, said: “Damage disputes are undoubtedly a key issue for businesses renting vehicles.

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“The reality is that vehicles can be dinked and scratched but it’s the time it takes to manage any queries at the end of a rental that is a significant burden for organisations.

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“And this is especially the case where rental vehicles are being managed by someone who is covering a range of roles.

“They have limited time to check the facts at the end of a rental or dispute charges.