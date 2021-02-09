Reading Time: 2 minutes

VIMCAR the fleet management software for small and medium-sized companies, has reached a significant milestone in its company growth – connecting its 100,000company vehicle.

Since its founding in 2013, Vimcar has recorded more than 222 million journeys, over 2.7 billion miles, saving SMEs more than 141 years in time by empowering them to optimise the efficiency of their fleets.

Vimcar entered the UK market last summer with its Fleet Geo product. Andreas Schneider, co-founder and Managing Director of Vimcar said: “It’s incredible to think of what we’ve achieved and hitting 100,000 connected cars is a huge moment for Vimcar. This milestone is a real testament to the hard work of our team and the support of our SME customers. Our customers choose us because we develop the product specifically to meet their needs – to be easy to use, to increase efficiencies, to save them time and money, and working in partnership for mutual success.”

Vimcar has big plans for the future as it looks towards its next target of 500,000 connected cars, with a clear focus on using telematics data to inform the move towards e-fleets. Schneider added: “The future of the company vehicle lies in its resource-efficient use. We have the data and use it to help our customers inform decisions around e-mobility and resource efficiency.

“For example, our software can be used to analyse the CO2 emissions of a fleet, while a utilisation analysis identifies unused or less efficient company cars and helps to optimise the size of the fleet based on data. Software-supported route optimisation can save valuable miles travelled and time.”

Vimcar’s story continues to be one of rapid growth. In just eight years the Berlin-based start-up has developed from a driver’s logbook specialist to the leading provider of fleet solutions for SMEs in the DACH region. Vimcar was recently recognised for such stellar growth in the Deloitte Fast 50 Technology Award 2020, and now employs more than 170 people from 26 countries.

Vimcar’s SaaS telematics solutions cover all aspects of fleet management, including cost and document management, outlier analysis, CO 2 reporting, real-time vehicle tracking, theft warning and route planning.

With an emphasis on easy-use, affordability, and strong customer support, its products are perfect for fleets of 1-200 vehicles, particularly for smaller businesses with no dedicated full-time fleet manager. Vimcar aims to redefine fleet management for European SMEs by digitalising the company car of the future.