Visa releases Fleet 2.0 card with 15 partners

The Visa Fleet 2.0 card is designed to deliver universal acceptance, real-time tracking and analytics.

Visa has launched its Fleet 2.0 programme with 15 partners, to mark Visa’s next step in the development of fleet and B2B mobility payments.

The Visa Fleet 2.0 card was designed to deliver a more comprehensive option, with more flexibility, universal acceptance, real-time tracking and analytics.

It was created to solve a range of legacy issues and pain-points within the fleet management industry, with 77% of drivers admitting they were unhappy with the complexity of their existing payment solutions and 84% of operators frustrated with the lack of a unified platform.

This solution gives partners the ability to expand their offerings, streamline operational complexity, and capture new revenue channels.

The partners from around Europe include Cardlay, Carpay-Diem, Enfuce, Episode Six, Froda, G4S Telematix, Mynt, Nuek, Picafuel, Plan A, Pliant, ReceiptHero, Stacc, The ai Corporation, and XXimo.

Over the past nine months, the partners have been joining Visa’s Ready for Fleet programme, culminating at the Visa Ready for Fleet Summit yesterday.

The programme provides technology partners with tools, frameworks, and validation to ensure their solutions meet Visa’s standards for functionality, integration, and security – looking to bring fleet card programs to market faster.

Richard Campion, head of fleet and mobility at Visa, said: “Business mobility is on the brink of huge change, with more adaptable solutions required to keep up with the pace of evolving customer needs.

“There is a significant opportunity for new, open-loop solutions that can unlock a range of benefits, better user experience, greater security and control. This is what drives us at Visa Fleet, alongside like-minded innovative partners.”

The summit, held at the MK7 headquarters of Oracle Red Bull Racing, follows the launch of several fleet card programs on Visa Fleet 2.0.

The launch came shortly after Visa brought Google Pay integration to Fleet Cards in July, enabling tokenisation and push-to-wallet across the digital wallet ecosystem.

This launch addresses the longstanding challenge of fleet data tags being tied solely to the plastic card chip.

Now, fleet data tags can be configured by the issuer, fintech or processor, to allow custom data tags to be dynamically provisioned during the tokenisation process.