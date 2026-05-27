Vision 26: Motive expands platform, adds AI tools to automate workflows and increase driver safety

The company introduced integrated hardware and AI innovations to solve two challenges facing physical operations teams: fragmented tools and time-consuming manual work.

Motive, the AI platform for physical operations, has unveiled an expansion of its platform at Vision 26, its annual innovation summit taking place this week in Nashville.

The company introduced integrated hardware and AI innovations to solve fragmented tools and time-consuming manual work for operational teams.

The capabilities consolidate data into a single view and automate complex workflows with AI that takes action.

Shoaib Makani, CEO and co-founder of Motive, said: “Every operations leader we talk to describes a common set of problems – their systems are too fragmented, and their workflows are too manual.

“The answer is integration and automation.

“Motive has spent years breaking down the data silos.

“Now we’re helping our customers leverage AI to surface critical insights and automate interventions so they can run safer and more productive operations.”

Wayne Dawkins, fleet manager at VAD Commercials Limited, said: “Motive has fundamentally shifted how we safeguard our drivers and manage our fleet.

“By integrating real-time detection with immediate action, the platform allows us to operate more safely, productively, and profitably every single day.

“We have moved beyond simply identifying risk to proactively preventing it, and the new capability will help unlock even more as it helps us prevent more collisions and remove manual overhead.”

Adhish Luitel, research director at ABI Research, said: “Motive isn’t just applying AI, it is generating the proprietary data that powers it.

“By combining hardware, integrated data, and proprietary built AI models, Motive moves beyond insight to real-time action in a way many software platforms cannot.

“The combination of hardware and well-executed AI improves safety and delivers measurable ROI for its customers.”

At the centre of Motive’s Vision 26 keynote is AI Omnicam Plus, a camera system that delivers AI-powered 360-degree visibility around the vehicle.

Built on the AI Dashcam Plus platform and powered by the Qualcomm® Dragonwing™ QCS6490 processor, it can run more than 30 AI models simultaneously, designed to detect more road hazards in real time with high accuracy and low latency.

Through an in-cab monitor, drivers see what is happening around the vehicle in real time from every angle.

This 360-degree view, combined with real-time AI-powered alerts, aims to enable drivers to detect and respond to risks, such as pedestrians, cyclists, and vehicles, to prevent incidents before they happen.

Motive also introduced new capabilities for AI Dashcam Plus, its latest commercial vehicle AI dashcam that combines telematics and cameras in a unified device, and enables advanced AI to detect unsafe behaviour and alert drivers in real time.

‘Collision Avoidance’ allows two road-facing lenses and a Qualcomm AI processor, designed for the AI Dashcam Plus to ‘see’ as a human does.

It tracks the road, from cars and bikes to people and animals, and predicts where they are heading.

By calculating if someone is about to cross the driver’s path, it endeavours to deliver earlier, more accurate alerts that aim to give drivers more time to react.

Automated License Plate Recognition (ALPR): A 1440p zoom lens with a narrow field of view captures license plates while a vehicle is in motion.

This delivers evidence for hit‑and‑runs, road rage, theft, and other incidents to speed investigations and exonerate drivers.

AI-powered Speed Sign Detection is designed to give advanced computer vision reads speed limit signs directly off the road instead of relying on often outdated map databases.

Tracking signs in real time aims to ensure drivers are only alerted when they are actually speeding.

This is intended to eliminate false alerts, build driver trust, and enable more effective coaching.

Live Two-Way Calling enables direct, hands-free communication between drivers and managers through the device.

Managers can check in with drivers, for example, about issues such as fatigue or severe weather.

Drivers can connect with managers instantly for updates without relying on mobile phones, reducing distraction and enabling faster response in critical moments.

Motive also unveiled Atlas, its AI assistant, that allows UK customers to ask questions, analyse data, and take action in one place.

Powered by Motive AI, it surfaces insights instantly from across the platform to reduce the need to search across systems or rely on static reports.

Through Motive’s Model Context Protocol (MCP) integration, Atlas extends beyond the Motive Dashboard to third-party AI tools, such as Claude and ChatGPT.

By connecting Motive data with other internal and third-party data sources, Atlas can automate complex strategic tasks, like benchmarking insurance rates and generating data-backed renegotiation proposals, in seconds.

Atlas also lives in the cab with the Motive Voice Assistant.

Voice Assistant brings this intelligence directly to drivers on the road to enable safer operations and faster response in critical moments.

With voice commands such as “Hey Motive, call dispatch” or “Hey Motive, record video,” drivers can get help, capture critical information, and stay connected without taking their eyes off the road.

Motive also introduced Automations, which trigger immediate action based on real-time signals, so managers no longer need to catch and respond to every issue themselves.

For example, if a vehicle reports a critical fault code, Motive can immediately contact the driver and instruct them to pull over, before the driver or manager even notices the issue.

Managers can apply Automations across safety, maintenance, and operations to address time-sensitive and hard-to-monitor tasks.

Managers will be able to detect excessive idling and prompt drivers to shut off the engine, flag hours-of-service and compliance risks before they become violations, and trigger Atlas to contact drivers when fatigue or critical fault codes are detected.

By automating manual and urgent work, Motive aims to help organisations reduce risk, improve productivity, and ensure critical actions happen when they are needed.

Motive also introduced ways that AI Vision is automating manual tasks through computer vision for industries across the physical economy.

AI Vision was built to eliminate the manual burden of reporting issues by ‘observing’ the environment and automatically identifying and logging critical data in real time.

By transforming video into structured, actionable data, AI Vision aims to solve complex operational problems across the physical economy, from public sector infrastructure monitoring to construction site safety.