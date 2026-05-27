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Vision 26: Motive launches Driver Rewards to enhance driver retention

Driver Rewards was designed to help UK organisations engage, incentivise, and retain drivers at scale.

Milly Standing

27 May 2026

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Motive, the AI platform for physical operations, has expanded its Workforce Management solution with the launch of Driver Rewards and enhancements to AI Coach and Performance Hub.

Unveiled at Vision 26, Motive’s annual innovation summit, Driver Rewards was designed to help UK organisations engage, incentivise, and retain drivers at scale.

AI Coach capabilities extend AI-powered driver coaching beyond safety to fuel usage, compliance, and equipment health, and the coaching score delivers the actionable intelligence to measure program effectiveness.

Driver retention has become a critical challenge across the physical economy, with large fleets seeing annual turnover as high as 60%, according to Motive, and losing a single driver now costs organisations an average of £6,300.

On top of that, the UK is facing a projected HGV driver shortage of 200,000 by 2030, which threatens the 82% of domestic goods in the UK that are moved by road freight, the company added.

Hemant Banavar, chief product officer at Motive, said: “Too often, drivers only hear from their team when something goes wrong.

“Motive Driver Rewards automatically recognizes and reinforces the behaviors that matter most.

“By turning everyday performance into real-time incentives, we help UK organizations reduce turnover and build stronger performance cultures without adding manual work.”

Rodney Fetters, fleet director at SPATCO Energy Solutions, said: “With Driver Rewards, we’ve replaced manual tracking with automated, data-driven challenges that score and track performance in real time.

“Recognition is now consistent and scaled. We started with the obvious top performers that drive high mileage and are most at risk, but now we are using the platform to improve engagement, strengthen safety and have reduced the time our team spends managing rewards.”

Recognition and incentives automatically identify positive driver behaviours and deliver rewards and recognition in real time.

Customisable, data-driven challenges create programs with tailored rules, point systems, and incentives aligned to goals like safe driving, fuel efficiency, compliance, and spend.

Gamified driver engagement is designed to motivate drivers through leader boards, challenges, and real-time progress tracking.

Drivers can turn rewards into real money and get paid instantly to their Motive Card.

Its integrated, global-ready platform, built within Motive’s AI-powered platform, Driver Rewards supports international operations with localised units, time zones, and formatting to support expansion and enable a consistent experience across regions.

Fleet managers can create data-driven challenges tied to key metrics, while the platform scores performance and updates points, badges, and leader boards in real-time.

Drivers track progress in the Motive Driver App and teams run multiple programs with clear rules and automated scoring.

Future Driver Rewards enhancements will expand rewards to additional behaviours such as idling and compliance, introduce redemption options through Motive Card, and enable real-time ‘spot recognition’ for exceptional performance.

Driver Rewards builds on Motive’s Workforce Management solution, which brings workforce operations into Motive’s centralised, AI-powered platform.

By connecting drivers, vehicles, and operational data in one place, Motive aims to help organisations automate coaching, streamline compliance, surface risks earlier, and reduce manual processes.

AI Coach was designed to enable organisations to improve performance and reinforce the right behaviours without manual coaching.

An expanded avatar library offers more standard avatars to create a more personal and human performance program.

While Driver Rewards was designed to promote positive behaviour, AI Coach automates intervention and can improve performance by identifying risks, creating tailored coaching plans, and then delivering real-time guidance to drivers.

Drivers who review their AI Coach sessions see eight-times more safety score improvement and a 50% drop in total events, with critical risks like cell phone use dropping to zero, according to Motive.

Motive also introduced ‘Coaching Score’ as part of the ‘Performance Hub’, a unified control tower for managing coaching, training, and rewards.

Coaching Score automates measurement by tracking behaviour changes following coaching sessions, allowing managers to see where programs are working and where high-risk behaviours continue.

AI-powered recommendations identify high-impact focus areas, while Performance Hub surfaces coaches who need support to keep their teams on track.

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