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vMobility Group launches fleet and B2B division vFleet Solutions

The division focuses on providing rental management and supply solutions to fleets of all sizes.

Dylan Robertson

28 April 2026

Fleet Operations & Compliance

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vFleet Solutions

vMobility Group has appointed Clive Forsythe (pictured) as managing director of vFleet Solutions, its newly-created fleet and B2B division.

The division focuses on providing rental management and supply solutions to fleets of all sizes.

Forsythe was most recently managing director of Europcar’s Vans and Trucks unit, prior to which he was commercial director and sales director of Europcar UK.

He has also worked at Alphabet GB, Arval and Masterlease.

vMobility Group said Forsythe’s experience in the business mobility space will be key to the launch of vFleet Solutions.

Forsythe said: “I am excited to be taking vMobility’s expertise and proven technology platform in the insurance space, into the fleet and B2B sectors.

“For small and mid-sized businesses where there isn’t a dedicated fleet manager in place, there’s a clear need for a fully managed service that tackles supply and cost issues.

“We also aim to provide fleet professionals with a solution that delivers critical cost and efficiency benefits.”

Danielle Corby, CEO at vMobility Group, said: “With his extensive experience in the fleet, leasing and rental sectors, Clive is the perfect fit for the new arm of our business.

“We look forward to him taking vFleet forward as part of our ambitious growth strategy.”

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