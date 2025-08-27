Vodafone UK to fully electrify car fleet by 2026, year ahead of schedule

Vodafone UK has confirmed it is on track to fully electrify its car fleet of nearly 1,000 vehicles by 2026 – a year earlier than originally planned.

The technology communications company set out its strategy in 2019 to switch entirely to electric cars, as part of Vodafone Group’s wider commitment to reach net zero emissions across operations by 2030.

The fleet was initially due to be zero emissions by 2027, but working with leasing partner Arval UK, it will now achieve this milestone 12 months early.

Craig Login, property contract manager at Vodafone UK, said: “We have been pursuing a determined electrification strategy for our car fleet, driven by both our overall corporate environmental objectives and demands from drivers for zero emissions options.

“In 2020, just 16% of our cars were battery electric vehicles (BEVs) and 29% petrol hybrids (PHEVs). Next year, we’ll be operating 100% BEVs and 0% PHEVs. This dramatic shift towards net zero emissions is, we believe, quite an achievement.”

The transition began in 2019 when BEVs were first introduced to the fleet, supported by ride and drive events and webinars to familiarise employees with the technology.

Petrol and diesel cars were removed from choice lists in 2021 and plug-in hybrids followed in 2023.

Login said: “With the help of Arval UK, we adopted a very structured approach to electrification, looking at everything from detailed whole life cost modelling through to regularly meeting with manufacturers to ensure the latest electric cars meeting our needs were available.

“The role played by Arval UK in educating our drivers about BEVs – covering factors such as taxation, charging and range – has been a crucial element.

“We couldn’t have made this transition happen so quickly unless we won the support of our staff.”

A salary sacrifice scheme for BEVs was launched in 2023, with more ride and drive events to promote uptake.

The 300th vehicle under the programme was delivered last month.

Vodafone has also installed high power charging facilities across all its office locations.

Huw Mellor, business manager at Arval UK, said: “Vodafone’s corporate decision to achieve net zero emissions has been one of the most rewarding partnerships with which we’ve been involved in recent years.

“The speed with which full electrification has been achieved is undeniably impressive and we are very pleased to have made our contribution to this project.”