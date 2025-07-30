  
Volkswagen adds Match and Black Edition trims to Passat eHybrid

Both models feature metallic paint and the assistance package, which includes area view and emergency assist, features that were previously optional.

Dylan Robertson

30 July 2025

Passat eHybrid

Volkswagen has added the ‘Match’ and ‘Black Edition’ trims to the Passat eHybrid range, replacing the ‘Life’ and ‘R-Line’ trims.

Both models feature metallic paint and the assistance package, which includes area view and emergency assist, features that were previously optional.

Match models add IQ.LIGHT LED matrix headlights and 65% tinted rear windows as standard equipment.

Additional equipment on the Match is worth £3,890, while the price remains at £44,555.

In addition to the equipment found on R-Line models, Black Edition models feature a panoramic sunroof, 90% tinted rear windows, 19-inch ‘Leeds’ wheels, a head-up display and a 15-inch infotainment system.

The winter package, which includes heated front and rear seats, is also part of the Black Edition specification.

Extra equipment on Black Edition models is worth £4,905, but the price remains at £48,900.

All models have wireless phone charging, adaptive cruise control, a rear view camera and massaging seats.

Passat eHybrid models are powered by a 1.5-litre TSI engine coupled to a six-speed automatic direct-shift gearbox (DSG), with a 19.7kWh battery.

Power output is 204PS, however a 272PS variant is available on the Black Edition trim for £51,420.

All-electric range is 83 miles for 204PS cars and 77 miles for 272PS cars, while the battery can be charged from 5% to 80% in 26 minutes.

Volkswagen continues to offer the Life and R-Line trims on petrol models.

