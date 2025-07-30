Volkswagen adds Match and Black Edition trims to Passat eHybrid

Volkswagen has added the ‘Match’ and ‘Black Edition’ trims to the Passat eHybrid range, replacing the ‘Life’ and ‘R-Line’ trims.

Both models feature metallic paint and the assistance package, which includes area view and emergency assist, features that were previously optional.

Match models add IQ.LIGHT LED matrix headlights and 65% tinted rear windows as standard equipment.

Additional equipment on the Match is worth £3,890, while the price remains at £44,555.

In addition to the equipment found on R-Line models, Black Edition models feature a panoramic sunroof, 90% tinted rear windows, 19-inch ‘Leeds’ wheels, a head-up display and a 15-inch infotainment system.

The winter package, which includes heated front and rear seats, is also part of the Black Edition specification.

Extra equipment on Black Edition models is worth £4,905, but the price remains at £48,900.

All models have wireless phone charging, adaptive cruise control, a rear view camera and massaging seats.

Passat eHybrid models are powered by a 1.5-litre TSI engine coupled to a six-speed automatic direct-shift gearbox (DSG), with a 19.7kWh battery.

Power output is 204PS, however a 272PS variant is available on the Black Edition trim for £51,420.

All-electric range is 83 miles for 204PS cars and 77 miles for 272PS cars, while the battery can be charged from 5% to 80% in 26 minutes.

Volkswagen continues to offer the Life and R-Line trims on petrol models.