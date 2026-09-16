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Business Motoring · https://businessmotoring.co.uk/volkswagen-brings-gti-badge-to-electric-era-with-326ps-id-3/

Volkswagen has revealed the first images and specifications of the ID.3 GTI, the first electric production model to carry the GTI badge.

The rear-wheel-drive model produces 240kW, or 326PS, and 545Nm of torque, making it the most powerful series-production GTI Volkswagen has produced.

Volkswagen forecasts a 0 to 100km/h time of 5.6 seconds, with the ID.3 GTI electronically limited to 200km/h. Launch Control, an adaptive DCC sports chassis and progressive steering will be fitted as standard.

The electric motor is powered by a 79kWh usable battery, providing a forecast range of up to 601km. DC rapid charging at up to 183kW can take the battery from 10% to 80% in around 29 minutes.

The model also introduces a dedicated GTI driving mode, which adjusts the power delivery, steering and chassis settings. Activating the mode changes the interior lighting and digital instruments to a GTI theme and introduces a simulated combustion engine sound.

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Volkswagen has carried a number of traditional GTI design elements into the electric model, including the red stripe across the front, a honeycomb lower grille and tartan-inspired seat upholstery. New 20-inch Wörthersee alloy wheels will also be fitted as standard in Germany.

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The ID.3 GTI will be available in five colours, including Tornado red, which has previously been offered on generations of the Golf GTI.

Inside, the model features premium sports seats with Volkswagen’s Superclark tartan pattern, red stitching and a sports steering wheel with a red 12 o’clock marker.