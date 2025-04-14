Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles offers 30,000 free EV miles with OVO

Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles is offering EV customers up to 30,000 miles of free power through an improved partnership with energy provider OVO, available until 31st May 2025.

The enhanced offer applies to customers who purchase or lease a fully-electric ID. Buzz from a Volkswagen Van Centre and add OVO’s Charge Anytime product to their existing energy tariff.

The deal provides 10,000 free miles when first adding Charge Anytime, plus an additional 10,000 miles each year for two years when customers remain with the tariff.

Beyond the free mileage allowance, the Charge Anytime add-on enables EV fleet operators to access at-home charging rates of just 7p per kWh regardless of time of day, potentially saving businesses up to £620 annually on vehicle running costs.

This fixed rate provides fleet managers with greater predictability for operational expenses.

After the promotional period ends, Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles will revert to their standard OVO offer, which provides energy credit of up to 10,000 free miles at purchase and 1,000 additional miles annually for two years when customers remain with the Charge Anytime product.