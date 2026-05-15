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Volkswagen debuts first electric GTI model

It a range of 263 miles from a 52kWh battery.

Dylan Robertson

15 May 2026

EV & Sustainability

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Volkswagen ID.Polo GTI

Volkswagen has revealed the ID. Polo GTI, the first electric model in the 50-year history of the GTI nameplate.

It has 226PS from a front-mounted motor with an electronically-controlled locking differential, as well as a range of 263 miles from a 52kWh battery.

The Volkswagen ID. Polo GTI can accelerate to 62mph in 6.8 seconds and weighs from 1,540kg, depending on specification.

Standard features include Dynamic Chassis Control, sports seats, progressive steering, 19-inch alloy wheels and IQ.LIGHT LED matrix headlights.

A GTI driving profile can be activated through a button on the steering wheel, putting the chassis and drive systems into their sportiest mode, while switching the digital cockpit into a specific theme.

105kW quick DC charging allows the car to charge from 10% to 80% in 24 minutes.

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Visual differences compared with the standard ID. Polo include a red stripe on the front end with integrated 3D GTI logo, a honeycomb pattern on the front air intake, a sports steering wheel with red 12 o’clock marker, tartan seats and a roof spoiler.

A pair of red vertical elements on the front end are intended to look like towing eyes on race cars.

Optional equipment includes a 10-speaker Harman Kardon sound system, a panoramic sunroof, electrically adjustable front seats with massaging and specifically-developed Bridgestone Potenza Sport tyres.

UK pricing has not yet been announced, but the ID. Polo GTI will start from under €39,000 (£33,965) in Germany, when pre-sales begin in the autumn.

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