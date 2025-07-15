A Volkswagen ID.3 electric vehicle (EV), has retained 91% of its original battery capacity, following a four-year, 160,000km (99,420 mile) endurance test.

The ID.3 was tested by the ADAC, a German automotive association, similar to the AA or RAC.

Testers did not follow recommendations for preserving EV battery capacity, such as avoiding rapid charging stations, and not allowing the vehicle to sit plugged in with the battery on 100%.

40% of all charges during the test were at rapid charging stations, and the vehicle was often left at charging stations with a full battery for several days.

Throughout the test, software updates were installed, which improved charging capacity, reduced energy consumption, and increased range.

The ADAC therefore recommended that EV owners should always keep their vehicle’s software up to date.

Volkswagen guarantees that batteries in the ID.3 will have at least 70% of their original capacity at the 160,000km mark.

Martin Sander, member of the Volkswagen board of management responsible for sales, marketing and aftersales, said: “The result shows the impressive quality of our ID. models even after covering many kilometres.

“A high battery capacity of over 90 per cent after 160,000 kilometres confirms that our ID. models are also very attractive as used cars and continue to meet the requirements of our customers.”

The ADAC also found that the body, chassis, and suspension components dealt with the vehicle’s weight well, and remained in good condition at the end of the test.