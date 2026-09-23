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Business Motoring · https://businessmotoring.co.uk/volkswagen-expands-id-buzz-cargo-with-long-wheelbase-model/

Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles is expanding the ID. Buzz Cargo range with a new long-wheelbase model offering increased load space and towing capacity.

The ID. Buzz Cargo LWB has a wheelbase extended by 250mm, increasing load compartment volume by 0.5m³ to 4.4m³.

Its load area is 2,458mm long, while maximum payload stands at up to 700kg for the rear-wheel-drive version and 606kg for the all-wheel-drive model.

A second sliding door is fitted as standard and is 190mm wider, allowing a Euro pallet to fit through the opening.

UK order books are due to open in early 2027, ahead of the model’s planned market introduction in the spring.

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The ID. Buzz Cargo LWB is equipped with an 86kWh battery and will be offered with rear-wheel or 4MOTION all-wheel drive.

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The rear-wheel-drive version produces 210kW, or 286PS, while the 4MOTION model increases system output to 250kW, or 340PS. Both have a maximum braked towing capacity of 1,800kg on 8% and 12% gradients.

The new model will also introduce Vehicle-to-Load functionality, allowing operators to power external electrical equipment directly from the vehicle’s high-voltage battery.