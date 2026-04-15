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Volkswagen ID.3 Neo revealed as heavily updated ID.3

The ID.3 Neo has a new drive system, allowing for a range of up to 391 miles.

Dylan Robertson

15 April 2026

EV & Sustainability

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Volkswagen ID.3 Neo

Volkswagen has revealed the ID.3 Neo, a heavily-updated version of the C-segment electric vehicle (EV) it has sold since 2020.

The ID.3 Neo has a new drive system, allowing for a range of up to 391 miles.

Three battery and motor combinations will be offered, with the entry-level model having 170PS and a 50kWh battery.

Customers will be able to upgrade to the 190PS variant with a 58kWh battery, or the 231PS variant with a 79kWh battery.

Volkswagen has redesigned the exterior of the ID.3 for the Neo, adding a front light strip, an illuminated emblem, as well as body-colour roof, rear spoiler and boot panels.

The interior has a 10.25-inch Digital Cockpit and a 12.9-inch central display, as well as a new steering wheel.

Volkswagen said the interior of the ID.3 Neo has higher-quality materials than its predecessor.

Optional equipment includes a panoramic sunroof, a 360-degree camera, massaging front seats and a Harman Kardon sound system.

Advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) have received updates, with Connected Travel Assist gaining optional traffic light recognition.

Vehicle-to-load (V2L) capabilities have been added.

Martin Sander, member of the board of management responsible for sales, marketing and aftersales, said: “We have developed the new vehicle generation based on the motto ‘True Volkswagen’ and have consistently placed the benefits for our customers at the centre of our actions.

“In addition to the long range, models such as the ID.3 Neo impress with a superior, timeless design that provides long-lasting pleasure, high quality for a noticeably first-class driving experience and technical perfection that can always be relied on.

“This is complemented by particularly intuitive operation, which makes everyday driving easier and more convenient.”

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