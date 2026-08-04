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Business Motoring · https://businessmotoring.co.uk/volkswagen-id-buzz-cargo-gets-more-efficient-battery-lower-price/

Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles has replaced the 59kWh battery on the ID. Buzz Cargo with a more efficient 58kWh unit, offering a lower price and more range.

Range is up by 17 miles to 218 miles, while the starting price excluding VAT is down by £5,655.

The 58kWh ID. Buzz Cargo starts at £29,995 before VAT, or £239 per month on Contract Hire, through Volkswagen Financial Services.

Power has also been increased to 190PS through the fitment of the new battery.

The 79kWh variant, which offers a range of 277 miles, continues unchanged.

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Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles has also added vehicle-to-load (V2L) to the whole ID. Buzz Cargo range, offering a continuous 2kW power supply for external devices, through a three-pin plug in the cargo area.

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Dale Piper, ID. Buzz product manager at Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles, said: “With this range of upgrades, the ID. Buzz Cargo has had its practicality and performance enhanced.

“The extended range and power will allow our customers to go further and do more, while the host of updates including vehicle-to-load function support everyday convenience on the road.”