Volkswagen ID.Polo debuts with 282-mile range, V2L as standard

UK pricing is yet to be announced, but prices in Germany start at €24,995, the equivalent of £21,657.

Volkswagen has revealed the ID.Polo, the first-ever electric Polo, with a range of up to 282 miles and vehicle-to-load (V2L) fitted as standard.

UK pricing is yet to be announced, but prices in Germany start at €24,995, the equivalent of £21,657.

Pricing is likely to be similar to that of the Cupra Raval, which is based on the same MEB+ architecture.

Two battery options are available, a 37kWh unit with up to 204 miles of range, and a 52kWh unit with the full 282-mile range.

Quick charging, with speeds of up to 90kW, is standard across the range, with the ability to charge either battery from 10% to 80% in under 25 minutes.

Three power outputs are available, 116PS, 135PS or 211PS. The two less-powerful options use the smaller battery, while the 211PS variant uses the 52kWh battery.

All models have a 10-inch Digital Cockpit, a 13-inch touchscreen, LED headlights and automatic air conditioning.

Higher-trim models gain IQ.Light LED matrix headlights, seat and steering wheel heating, adaptive cruise control and a rear-view camera.

A 10-speaker Harman Kardon sound system, a panoramic sunroof and massaging, 12-way electrically adjustable front seats are available optionally.

Compared with the internal combustion (ICE) Polo, the ID.Polo has a 25% larger boot (441 litres).

It is slightly shorter than the ICE Polo, but is wider and has a higher roof.

The ID.Polo is the first Volkswagen to receive the latest ‘Pure Positive’ design language, with call-backs to heritage models such as the C-pillar derived from the Golf I.

The Digital Cockpit also has a ‘retro display’, with gauge faces reminiscent of the original Golf.

Thomas Schäfer, CEO of the Volkswagen Passenger Cars brand, said: “The ID. Polo brings a Volkswagen bestseller into the electric age.

“For decades, the Polo has been part of people’s everyday lives. With the ID. Polo, we are making electric mobility accessible to many more people: with clear and timeless design, intuitive operation, strong quality and technologies from higher segments.

“A genuine Volkswagen just like our customers expect from us.”