Volkswagen launches ’90s-inspired ID.3 GTX Fire & Ice

Volkswagen has launched the ID.3 GTX Fire & Ice, a limited-edition inspired by the Golf Mk2 Fire & Ice from the 1990s.

The model is finished in a unique shade of ultra-violet inspired by the Mk2 Golf, with special graphics and a two-tone interior.

20-inch diamond-turned alloy wheels, red roof strips and tinted taillights also feature.

The special edition was designed in collaboration with BOGNER, a fashion brand that makes ski wear.

The release of the production model follows the show car’s debut at the ID. Meeting in Locarno, Switzerland last year.

Martin Sander, member of the Volkswagen board of management responsible for sales, marketing and aftersales, said: “The response to last year’s show car was overwhelming.

“Many Volkswagen fans expressed a strong desire to see this car enter series production, and we were only too happy to make that wish a reality.

“The ID.3 GTX Fire & Ice demonstrates the emotive appeal of our premium sports model, while also carrying a piece of Volkswagen history into the electric future.”

On the interior, the Fire & Ice ID.3 GTX has seats quilted in the style of down jackets, with logos and coloured stitching throughout.

Volkswagen retailers will open ordering for the ID.3 GTX Fire & Ice on 7th August, with prices starting at £48,360.

1,990 units will be built.

Mechanically, the Fire & Ice retains the ID.3 GTX’s 79kWh battery and 326PS rear-mounted electric motor.

Range is 367 miles and 0-62mph is achieved in 5.7 seconds, while the battery can charge from 10% to 80% in 26 minutes.

Daniel Hiendlmeier, managing director and chief brand officer at BOGNER, said: “The revival of the cooperation between Volkswagen and BOGNER FIRE+ICE after more than 30 years, and the realisation of a series production model, is a major milestone for us.

“What started as a show car has become a market-ready vehicle that will excite both fans of the iconic Golf Mk2 Fire and Ice and a new generation.

“It is a strong statement for the relevance of connecting fashion and mobility.”