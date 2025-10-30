  
Volkswagen launches BCH offer for small businesses

Offers are available across Volkswagen’s EV and ICE range, including the ID.4, ID.7, Golf, Passat and Tiguan.

Dylan Robertson

30 October 2025

Volkswagen small businesses

Volkswagen has launched a business contract hire (BCH) offer for small businesses with fleets of fewer than 50 vehicles.

Offers are available across Volkswagen’s electric vehicle (EV) and internal combustion (ICE) range, including the ID.4, ID.7, Golf, Passat and Tiguan.

BCH monthly payments on the ID.4 start at £339 plus VAT, on a 36-month agreement with an initial rental of £2,034.

The Golf is available from £245 per month, with an initial rental of £1,470, while the Passat starts at £460,71 per month, with an initial rental of £2,764.26.

Small businesses can add the Volkswagen Tiguan to their fleet from £349 per month. Initial rental is £2,094.

Rates are based on a 36-month term, covering 10,000 miles per year.

All BCH customers can access Volkswagen Driverline, a 24/7 support service that simplifies vehicle management.

Driverline includes breakdown and recovery services, accident and damage reporting, service booking, tyre and glass repairs and Volkswagen Ensurance, which comprises free accident and repair cover, with a dedicated claims manager.

