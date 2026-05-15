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Volkswagen named Which? Electric Car Brand of the Year

An expert panel of judges combined findings from independent tests and undercover investigations.

Milly Standing

15 May 2026

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Which Awards 2026 Volkswagen 3

Volkswagen has been named the Electric Car Brand of the Year at the 2026 Which? Awards.

The accolade was announced at the Science Museum in London, in front of an audience of Which?-recommended brands from a range of sectors.

An expert panel of judges combined findings from independent tests and undercover investigations with real-world experience from thousands of consumers to decide this year’s winners.

Sectors in the spotlight included high-street retailers, utility providers, travel brands, banking and home entertainment, in addition to car manufacturers.

Volkswagen won the Electric Car Brand of the Year award after demonstrating excellent electric vehicle (EV) reliability ratings in Which? surveys, and for showing that its cars are innovative, safe and electrically efficient.

Rod McLeod, Director of Volkswagen UK, said: “This award is a terrific validation of everything we have been working to achieve with our electric cars over the past few years.

“The brand has entered an exciting era with its new family of small electric cars. Starting with the ID. Polo – and with more to come, including the first ever fully electric GTI – these EVs combine everyday usability with cutting-edge electric technology and unmistakable Volkswagen design and character.

“They will also open the door to electric driving for many more customers, with prices that make electric cars more accessible than ever before.”

Which? – part of the Consumers’ Association registered charity – has been championing consumer choice for more than 60 years through independent advice, campaigning and rigorous testing.

It helps people to choose with confidence and encourages higher standards among brands, organisations and service providers.

The Which? judges said: “Volkswagen captures the award with an extensive electric vehicle line-up that covers a wide variety of car types and price points, achieving the highest average test score among shortlisted brands.

“The manufacturer delivers best buy or near-best buy performance across its range, while actively listening and responding to consumer feedback to improve interior technology.”

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