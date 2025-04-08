  
Volkswagen offers 30,000-mile free EV charging through OVO partnership

The offer is part of the continued collaboration between Volkswagen UK and OVO, and makes use of OVO’s Charge Anytime tariff.

Jessica Bird

8 April 2025

ID.7 Tourer with up to 30,000 free miles until 31 May 2025

Volkswagen electric car buyers can now benefit from up to 30,000 miles of free home charging, due to an enhanced energy partnership with OVO.

The offer, which runs until the end of May, is part of the continued collaboration between Volkswagen UK and OVO, and makes use of OVO’s Charge Anytime tariff.

The product allows EV drivers to charge their vehicles at home for just 7p per kWh, regardless of the time of day – undercutting typical domestic electricity rates.

Customers who order a new electric Volkswagen by 31st May will receive an energy credit equivalent to 10,000 free miles at the time of purchase.

A further 10,000 miles will be credited each year for two years, provided the customer remains on OVO’s Charge Anytime tariff – taking the total to 30,000 miles of free charging.

From 1st June, the previous offer will resume, offering 10,000 miles initially and 1,000 additional miles for each of the following two years.

The offer aims to support Volkswagen’s strategy to make electric motoring more accessible and cost-effective, while also helping drivers manage the rising cost of energy.

Business Motoring is the motoring resource for business fleets of all sizes, providing news, insights, and expert analysis for fleet operators, company car drivers, and industry professionals.

 
 
