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Business Motoring · https://businessmotoring.co.uk/volkswagen-opens-orders-for-amarok-dark-label-special-edition/

Volkswagen has opened UK orders for the Dark Label Special Edition of the Amarok pickup truck, which adds gloss black styling elements, and standard-fit accessories.

Prices start from £47,870 excluding VAT, or £439 per month on contract hire through Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles Financial Services.

The Amarok Dark Label Special Edition gains 20-inch, matte black alloy wheels, along with gloss black roof rails, rear styling bars, side steps, mirrors, bumpers, door handles and the front fascia.

It also adds a factory-fitted load liner and sliding load cover.

The interior features black ArtVelours microfleece fabric seats.

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All cars have 4MOTION all wheel drive, a locking rear differential, the 3.0-litre V6 diesel engine, and a 10-speed automatic gearbox.

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Three colours are offered, all of which are metallic: black, blue, or grey.