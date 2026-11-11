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Business Motoring · https://businessmotoring.co.uk/volkswagen-opens-uk-orders-for-caddy-kombi/

Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles has opened UK orders for the dual-purpose Caddy Kombi, with plug-in hybrid (PHEV) and diesel derivatives.

Prices for the Caddy Kombi start at £30,055 before VAT, or £37,507 on the road.

The Kombi’s flexible interior allows it to offer five seats, or two seats and a larger, secure load space.

The second-row bench seat folds forward and locks, creating a secure partition.

Payload is 775kg, while towing capacity is 1,500kg on the PHEV eHybrid model.

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Two trim levels are offered: Commerce Plus and Commerce Pro, along with two wheelbase lengths.

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Diesel models use Volkswagen’s 2.0-litre TDI, outputting 102PS, with a six-speed manual gearbox as the only option.

eHybrid models have a 1.5-litre turbocharged four-cylinder engine, which outputs 150PS, and are only available with a six-speed dual-clutch automatic gearbox.