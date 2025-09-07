Volkswagen previews ID. CROSS Concept as compact electric SUV for 2026 launch

The ID. CROSS Concept, unveiled at IAA Mobility in Munich, showcases Volkswagen’s next-generation design and technology in a compact electric SUV with 260-mile range.

Volkswagen has presented the ID. CROSS Concept at IAA Mobility in Munich, offering a near-production look at its upcoming compact electric SUV.

The model, finished in Urban Jungle green, sits on the updated MEB+ platform and is part of the brand’s wider electric entry-level campaign.

Thomas Schäfer, CEO of the Volkswagen brand, said: “From the very beginning, my goal was to shape the best version of the Volkswagen brand of all time.

“The near-production concept car of the future ID. CROSS demonstrates that we are now truly delivering – with a new design, many technologies only seen in higher classes previously, improved operability and quality – and, at last, again the ‘right’ name. With this new Volkswagen generation, we are now delivering on our promises.”

The ID. CROSS Concept measures 4,161 mm in length and offers a 450-litre boot plus an additional 25-litre front compartment.

Powered by a 155 kW front-mounted motor, it delivers up to 260 miles (WLTP) of range and a top speed of 175 km/h.

The design adopts Volkswagen’s new ‘Pure Positive’ philosophy, combining clean lines with stability and likeability, while drawing subtle inspiration from brand icons such as the Golf and VW Bus.

Inside, the model features a lounge-style ambience with fabric surfaces, configurable light and climate modes, and folding seats that can create a reclining area.

A redesigned cockpit pairs an 11-inch digital instrument display with a 13-inch central infotainment screen.

The concept also features practical touches including towing capacity for up to two e-bikes and a maximum braked trailer weight of 1,200 kg.

The ID. CROSS Concept will form part of a family of new entry-level electric models across Volkswagen, SEAT, CUPRA and Škoda, with the production version due to launch in summer 2026.