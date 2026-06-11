Volkswagen renames Multivan to Caravelle, updates interior

Volkswagen has renamed the Multivan people carrier, reviving the Caravelle nameplate, and has updated the interior and exterior styling.
The Caravelle has gained a 12.9-inch infotainment screen, Digital Cockpit, a redesigned centre console with inductive phone charging and a column-mounted gear selector.
On the exterior, the front bumper and headlights have been redesigned, with the headlights now producing a wider beam.
16-inch wheels are no longer available, base models are instead fitted with 17-inch steel wheels.
17, 18 and 19-inch alloy wheels are available, five of which have new designs.
Powertrain choices include the 245PS plug-in hybrid (PHEV) eHybrid, the 150PS diesel and the 204PS petrol.
As before, eHybrid models have stationary air conditioning, but the system can now be operated for up to eight hours.
The eight-seater model can now be configured with the rear two rows facing each other.
Volkswagen has added its enhanced Travel Assist feature to the Caravelle, with traffic light recognition, assisted lane changes and Emergency Assist.
Trim levels include the base Caravelle Trend, the Caravelle Life and the range-topping Caravelle Style.
The special-edition Caravelle Generation joins the range, and is the only model to receive two-tone paint.
Colour schemes include Candy White/Grey Brown and Candy White/Sunset Red.
David Hanna, managing director at Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles, said: “Bringing the Caravelle name back to the UK was essential, it is firmly anchored in people’s minds as to what it offers, a premium multi-seat vehicle, with the unmistakable Volkswagen logo at the front.
“There are many brands that can offer similar products, but they cannot match our heritage. Resurrecting these well-known names that are trusted and loved by British consumers, also reflects the wider approach of the Volkswagen Group.”