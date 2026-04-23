Volkswagen reveals Golf and T-Roc Hybrid

The hybrid drivetrain uses a 1.6kWh battery, which does not require plugging-in, a pair of electric motors and a 1.5-litre petrol engine.

Volkswagen has revealed the Golf and T-Roc Hybrid variants, which are intended to sit between the mild-hybrid and plug-in eHybrid or GTE models.

The hybrid drivetrain uses a 1.6kWh battery, which does not require plugging-in, a pair of electric motors and a 1.5-litre turbocharged petrol engine.

Two power outputs will be offered, with full details announced at the International Vienna Motor Symposium in the coming days.

Volkswagen said it has lower emissions and fuel costs than the mild hybrid models, without the reliance on charging infrastructure and high upfront costs of the eHybrid models.

All models are front wheel drive, with one of the electric motors providing propulsion and the other used as a generator.

The battery is located under the boot floor. Volkswagen uses an electric air conditioning compressor and an electric brake servo in both models.

Three operating modes are available: electric-only at low speeds, serial drive where the engine runs only to charge the battery, and parallel drive where the engine and motor both run for improved acceleration.

Volkswagen will launch the Golf Hybrid and T-Roc Hybrid in Q4 2026.