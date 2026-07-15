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EV & Sustainability

Volkswagen reveals ID. Cross compact electric SUV

It has a range of up to 265 miles and can charge from 10% to 80% in 23 or 24 minutes, depending on battery size.

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Volkswagen ID. Cross
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Volkswagen has revealed the ID. Cross, a compact electric SUV that follows up the ID. Polo, which was revealed earlier in the year.

It has a range of up to 265 miles and can charge from 10% to 80% in 23 or 24 minutes, depending on battery size.

The larger 52kWh battery has the longer range, while a 37kWh battery will also be offered, although its range is yet to be confirmed.

UK pricing is yet to be announced, but prices in Germany start at €28,000, the equivalent of £23,877.

It has around 20 litres more boot space than the T-Cross, its internal combustion (ICE) equivalent, totalling 475 litres.

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The ID. Cross also features a front boot, with a capacity of 25 litres.

Three power outputs will be offered: 116PS, 135PS and 211PS.

It is based on the same MEB+ platform as the ID. Polo, Škoda Epiq and Cupra Raval.

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Available equipment includes Connected Travel Assist, a 360-degree camera, Park Assist Pro and a Harman Kardon sound system.

Volkswagen said that it paid particular attention to ride comfort when developing the ID. Cross. Adaptive dampers will be available optionally on the 211PS model.

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Vehicle-to-load (V2L) is available, with a power output of up to 3.6kW.

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Models with the larger battery can tow up to 1,200kg.

Thomas Schäfer, CEO of the Volkswagen brand, head of the Brand Group Core and member of the board of management at Volkswagen Group, said: “The ID. Cross brings together technological expertise, clean design, impressive, intricate solutions and genuine all-rounder qualities – all for excellent value for money.

“These are ideal conditions for a new success story from Volkswagen.”

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