ADVERTISEMENT

Business Motoring · https://businessmotoring.co.uk/volkswagen-reveals-id-cross-compact-electric-suv/

Volkswagen has revealed the ID. Cross, a compact electric SUV that follows up the ID. Polo, which was revealed earlier in the year.

It has a range of up to 265 miles and can charge from 10% to 80% in 23 or 24 minutes, depending on battery size.

The larger 52kWh battery has the longer range, while a 37kWh battery will also be offered, although its range is yet to be confirmed.

UK pricing is yet to be announced, but prices in Germany start at €28,000, the equivalent of £23,877.

It has around 20 litres more boot space than the T-Cross, its internal combustion (ICE) equivalent, totalling 475 litres.

ADVERTISEMENT

The ID. Cross also features a front boot, with a capacity of 25 litres.

Enter the National Business Motoring Awards 2026 Nominations are now open — view the categories and enter before 31 July

Three power outputs will be offered: 116PS, 135PS and 211PS.

It is based on the same MEB+ platform as the ID. Polo, Škoda Epiq and Cupra Raval.