Business Motoring · https://businessmotoring.co.uk/volkswagen-reveals-id-tiguan-as-replacement-for-id-4-and-id-5/
Volkswagen has revealed the ID. Tiguan, which will replace both the ID.4 and ID.5 electric vehicles (EVs), and will act as a direct electric equivalent to the brand’s global best-seller.
The ID. Tiguan is expected to offer a range of up to 373 miles, although testing is not yet complete.
Two batteries will be offered when the car goes on sale in 2027: a 58kWh unit and a 77kWh unit, with the former available exclusively with rear wheel drive and 190PS.
The larger 77kWh battery is paired with either rear wheel drive and 286PS, or 299PS and 4MOTION all wheel drive.
77kWh models can tow 2,000kg, while 58kWh models can tow 1,800kg.
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The ID. Tiguan has a front boot with 32 litres of storage space, and a rear boot with 534 litres of space.
UK pricing is yet to be announced, but pre-sale pricing in Germany will start at €42,695 (£36,174).
The ID. Tiguan follows the ID. Polo in Volkswagen’s strategy of using established names on its EVs, replacing the previous numeric naming scheme.
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Four trim levels are available: Trend, Life, Style, and R-Line.
On the interior, the ID. Tiguan has a 10-inch digital instrument cluster and a 15-inch central display.
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The digital instrument cluster offers a Retro view, which mimics the blue and red instruments from a Golf IV.
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On the central display, Retro view can mimic the interior of a Golf I, Golf II Country, Golf IV, Tiguan I, Race Touareg, or a Beetle.
Volkswagen has also brought back physical buttons for the climate controls, traditional pull-style door handles, and dedicated switches for the rear windows, in place of the ‘rear’ button found on the ID.4 and ID.5.
Available equipment includes massaging seats, a Harman Kardon sound system, and a 12-inch passenger display that offers games and video, but has a privacy screen to ensure the driver is not distracted by it.
Thomas Schäfer, CEO of the Volkswagen brand, head of the brand group core and member of the group board of management, said: “The Tiguan is our best-selling model worldwide, and the ID.4 and ID.5 are among our most successful electric cars.
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“The ID. Tiguan brings these two success stories together. A pure, confident design with the presence of a vehicle from the next class up, intuitive operation and, thanks to MEB+, a range of up to 600 kilometres: a new benchmark for our electric SUVs made in Germany.
“Together with the Tiguan from Wolfsburg, the ID. Tiguan from Emden is part of one of the strongest SUV duos in Europe.”