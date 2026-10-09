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Business Motoring · https://businessmotoring.co.uk/volkswagen-reveals-id-tiguan-as-replacement-for-id-4-and-id-5/

Volkswagen has revealed the ID. Tiguan, which will replace both the ID.4 and ID.5 electric vehicles (EVs), and will act as a direct electric equivalent to the brand’s global best-seller.

The ID. Tiguan is expected to offer a range of up to 373 miles, although testing is not yet complete.

Two batteries will be offered when the car goes on sale in 2027: a 58kWh unit and a 77kWh unit, with the former available exclusively with rear wheel drive and 190PS.

The larger 77kWh battery is paired with either rear wheel drive and 286PS, or 299PS and 4MOTION all wheel drive.

77kWh models can tow 2,000kg, while 58kWh models can tow 1,800kg.

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The ID. Tiguan has a front boot with 32 litres of storage space, and a rear boot with 534 litres of space.

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UK pricing is yet to be announced, but pre-sale pricing in Germany will start at €42,695 (£36,174).

The ID. Tiguan follows the ID. Polo in Volkswagen’s strategy of using established names on its EVs, replacing the previous numeric naming scheme.