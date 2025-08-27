  
Volkswagen reveals second-generation T-Roc: hybrid only, more ADAS

At launch, a pair of 1.5-litre turbocharged engines with 48-volt mild hybrid systems will be offered, with either 116PS or 150PS.

Dylan Robertson

27 August 2025

Volkswagen has revealed the second-generation T-Roc SUV, with more advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and a series of hybridised drivetrains.

At launch, a pair of 1.5-litre turbocharged engines with 48-volt mild hybrid systems will be offered, with either 116PS or 150PS.

Two of full-hybrid drivetrains, developed from the ground-up are set to debut on the T-Roc later.

UK pricing has not yet been announced, but the T-Roc will start at €30,845 in Germany, the equivalent of £26,600.

Initial models will all have a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic gearbox and front wheel drive, while a high-performance T-Roc R will join the line-up later.

Compared to the first-generation T-Roc, it is 12cm longer, giving more rear seat space and 30 litres of extra boot volume.

Travel Assist will be offered, allowing automatic lane changes and acceleration or braking based on speed limit changes.

Park Assist Pro allows the vehicle to drive in and out of parking spaces automatically using a mobile app.

The interior features a 33cm infotainment screen, background lighting and an optional head-up display, which projects speed and navigation information onto the windscreen.

On the exterior, the second-generation T-Roc has illuminated Volkswagen emblems, standard LED headlight, as well as front and rear light bars.

Business Motoring is the motoring resource for business fleets of all sizes, providing news, insights, and expert analysis for fleet operators, company car drivers, and industry professionals.

 
 
