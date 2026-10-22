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Business Motoring · https://businessmotoring.co.uk/volkswagen-showcases-autonomous-id-buzz-with-nvidia-technology/

Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles has showcased an autonomous version of its ID. Buzz at NVIDIA GTC Berlin, demonstrating how advanced self-driving technology can be integrated into a production-based vehicle platform.

The long-wheelbase autonomous ID. Buzz features NVIDIA’s DRIVE AGX Hyperion 10 reference architecture, incorporating 14 cameras, nine radars and three lidars.

The stationary demonstration illustrated how a Level 4 autonomous driving technology system can be integrated into a vehicle developed to series-production standards, with potential applications across passenger transport, commercial vehicles and logistics.

Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles is positioning the autonomous ID. Buzz as a flexible platform that allows autonomous driving developers and operators to incorporate their own technology without having to develop vehicle integration from scratch.

The manufacturer said its approach combines production vehicle quality with integration engineering and vehicle-side validation, providing a common foundation for different autonomous transport applications.

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The vehicle displayed in Berlin features a mobility-as-a-service interior, demonstrating its potential use in driverless passenger transport services.

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However, Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles said the same platform could accommodate different autonomous driving systems and configurations for commercial transport and logistics operations.

By offering a production-based vehicle platform capable of supporting qualified autonomous technology, the manufacturer aims to reduce development complexity and support the wider deployment of driverless transport services.