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Business Motoring · https://businessmotoring.co.uk/volkswagen-starts-production-of-long-wheelbase-id-buzz-cargo-in-hanover/

Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles (VWCV) has started production of its long-wheelbase ID. Buzz Cargo at its Hanover plant in Germany, with UK specifications and pricing expected in early 2027.

The new variant has been developed in response to demand from commercial customers for greater load capacity and flexibility in the electric van segment.

Compared with the standard-wheelbase model, the load compartment has been extended by 250mm to 2,458mm, increasing load volume by 0.5 cubic metres to 4.4 cubic metres.

The extended model can also accommodate a Euro pallet through its sliding doors, with a second sliding door fitted as standard.

The long-wheelbase ID. Buzz Cargo features an 86kWh net battery and is available with either a 210kW (286PS) rear-wheel drive or 250kW (340PS) 4MOTION all-wheel drive powertrain.

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It offers a braked towing capacity of up to 1,800kg.

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Lars Krause, member of the VWCV brand board of management responsible for sales, marketing and aftersales, said: “The start of production of the long-wheelbase ID. Buzz Cargo in Hanover sends a clear signal in the B2B business of the VWCV brand.

“Our commercial customers need reliable vehicles that are tailored to the intended purpose and that prove themselves in everyday work.”