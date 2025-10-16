  
Subscribe
Linkedin Facebook X-twitter Youtube
Subscribe

Volkswagen to end Touareg production in 2027 after 25 years

Since launch, Volkswagen has sold more than 1.2 million Touaregs.

Dylan Robertson

16 October 2025

,

SHARE

Volkswagen Touareg

Volkswagen has announced that it will end Touareg production in 2027, after 25 years and three generations.

Since launch, Volkswagen has sold more than 1.2 million Touaregs.

To celebrate, Volkswagen is launching the Touareg Final Edition, with special design elements and ambient lighting.

The Touareg was launched in 2002 along with the Phaeton saloon, as Volkswagen entered the premium segment.

Following the Phaeton’s discontinuation in the 2010s, the Touareg served as the flagship of the range.

The model has often pioneered new technology at Volkswagen. The second-generation Touareg was the first model from the brand to offer a hybrid variant, while the third and final generation model introduced adaptive and predictive cruise control.

In 2006, an almost unmodified first-generation Touareg V10 TDI towed a 155-tonne Boeing 747-200, with a standard engine, gearbox and air suspension system.

Business Motoring Award Winners 2025

wilsons

, , ,

Wilsons Auctions recognised for remarketing excellence in Business Motoring Awards 

renault

, , ,

Clio’s lasting legacy earns Renault top small car award 

Skoda Superb Hatch LK

, ,

Winners announced! 2025 Awards: Celebrating the best in business motoring

runyourfleet

, , ,

runyourfleet claims top award honours for fleet management 

Highly Commended Award

, , ,

Professional Automotive Services recognised for SME-focused company car support 

polestar 4 best large ev

, , ,

Polestar powers ahead to win top fleet EV award 

europcar

, , ,

Europcar recognised for flexible mobility and EV support 

europcar mobility

, , ,

Europcar wins recognition for flexible mobility solutions 

R5

, , ,

Icon reborn: Renault 5 powers to EV success 

europcar

, , ,

Award-winning Europcar recognised for long-term rental excellence 

nationwide

, , , ,

Nationwide Vehicle Contracts named top leasing provider for SMEs

charge scheme

, , ,

Electric Car Scheme leads the charge in SME fleet electrification 

fod

, , ,

Fleetondemand wins big with smart ground transport tech for SMEs 

leasys

, , ,

Leasys highly commended in Best Leasing Company award for SME-focused solutions

Busines Motoring Business Car of the Year

, , ,

Renault 5 E-Tech electric charges ahead to win Business Car of the Year 

Related Posts

ADVERTISEMENT
Tap to Join
X-twitter Linkedin Youtube Facebook

BUSINESS MOTORING

SEARCH

GET INVOLVED

SUBSCRIBE

Sign up here for our daily motoring newsletters.

CLICK HERE