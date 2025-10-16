Volkswagen to end Touareg production in 2027 after 25 years

Since launch, Volkswagen has sold more than 1.2 million Touaregs.

Volkswagen has announced that it will end Touareg production in 2027, after 25 years and three generations.

Since launch, Volkswagen has sold more than 1.2 million Touaregs.

To celebrate, Volkswagen is launching the Touareg Final Edition, with special design elements and ambient lighting.

The Touareg was launched in 2002 along with the Phaeton saloon, as Volkswagen entered the premium segment.

Following the Phaeton’s discontinuation in the 2010s, the Touareg served as the flagship of the range.

The model has often pioneered new technology at Volkswagen. The second-generation Touareg was the first model from the brand to offer a hybrid variant, while the third and final generation model introduced adaptive and predictive cruise control.

In 2006, an almost unmodified first-generation Touareg V10 TDI towed a 155-tonne Boeing 747-200, with a standard engine, gearbox and air suspension system.