Volkswagen UK appoints Simon Lynch as head of fleet sales

Simon Lynch has been named head of fleet sales at Volkswagen UK, completing the brand’s recent leadership reshuffle.

Ryan Fowler

22 September 2025

Simon Lynch, Volkswagen UK’s new Head of Fleet Sales

Volkswagen UK has appointed Simon Lynch as its new head of fleet sales. He will take up the role on 8th December, moving from his current position as head of aftersales retailer operations at Volkswagen Group UK.

The appointment completes a series of leadership changes announced earlier this month, which also saw Kevin Rendell assume responsibility for network sales and Owen Shepherd move into the head of product and planning role.

Lynch has been with Volkswagen Group UK since 2006, working across finance, network risk, product marketing and sales, and previously served as head of aftersales for Škoda.

Lynch said: “I’m looking forward to returning to the Volkswagen brand and heading up the Fleet Sales team. Both the brand and the fleet market are in an exciting phase of change, with electrification, digitalisation and the way people buy and use cars all evolving at pace.

“Volkswagen has a fantastic team and I’m delighted to be playing my part in developing the UK’s best-selling brand.”

Rod McLeod, director of Volkswagen UK, said: “I am pleased to welcome Simon to the Volkswagen UK team and to complete my leadership team reshuffle.

“The next few years will be especially exciting for Volkswagen, with the launches of the ID. Polo and new T-Roc, and fleet customers are more important than ever to our brand evolution.

“I’m looking forward to leading the new team into 2026 and beyond.”

