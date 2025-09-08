Volkswagen UK reshapes leadership team with key appointments

Volkswagen UK has appointed Kevin Rendell as head of network sales and Owen Shepherd as head of product and planning, with both roles effective this autumn.

Kevin Rendell will become head of network sales at Volkswagen UK from 13th October 2025, replacing David Hanna, who moves to the role of director at Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles UK.

Rendell returns to the Volkswagen brand after four years at Škoda UK, where he led the network sales team to record market share. He previously served as head of aftersales for Volkswagen during a career at Volkswagen Group UK spanning nearly 30 years.

“I am delighted to be returning to Volkswagen to lead its network sales,” said Rendell. “Volkswagen is the number-one car brand in the UK, with a professional and passionate retailer network.

“We have fantastic products, with many more in the pipeline, including the stunning ID. Polo. It’s a brilliant time to rejoin the team.”

Owen Shepherd will move from his current role as head of direct sales to become head of product and planning, succeeding Phil Taylor, who moves to Škoda UK as head of network sales.

“Shepherd has been with Volkswagen Group UK for more than 20 years, with experience across legal, aftersales, planning and fleet.

“In his outgoing role, he helped the Volkswagen brand deliver significant growth in true fleet volume and a record fleet market share.

Shepherd said: “I’m really looking forward to joining the product and planning team. We have amazing cars already in the market, with plenty more to come – especially in the EV world. It’s an exciting time to be leading this side of the business.”

Rod McLeod, director of Volkswagen UK, said: “I am very pleased to appoint Kevin and Owen into these key roles.

“Both of them possess enormous capability and credibility within Volkswagen Group UK, built over impressively long and dynamic careers.

“Kevin is a familiar face within the Volkswagen brand and its network of retailers. I am sure they will be pleased to see him back and now leading network sales.

“His deep knowledge of the brand, along with his strong leadership, will stand us in good stead as we accelerate even further into our exciting electrified future.

“As we look to 2026 and the launch of the ID. Polo, new T-Roc and our celebrations for 50 years of the iconic GTI, the role of the product and planning team is as important as ever.

“I am therefore excited to see Owen stepping into the lead role within this team. His huge experience and fantastic track record speak for themselves.

“I want to thank both David Hanna and Phil Taylor for their huge contributions to Volkswagen UK over the past few years and congratulate them on their new positions within Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles UK and Škoda UK respectively. They leave their departments in great shape for their successors!”