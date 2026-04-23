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Volkswagen updates ID Buzz with new software and vehicle-to-load capability

Volkswagen has introduced a software update for the ID Buzz, adding vehicle-to-load functionality and enhanced driver assistance features.

Ryan Fowler

23 April 2026

Commercial Vehicles & Vans

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Volkswagen has announced a series of updates for the ID Buzz, introducing new software-led features designed to improve usability, connectivity and everyday practicality for drivers.

The latest software generation adds vehicle-to-load capability, enabling the ID Buzz to supply up to 2.0 kW of power to external devices via the charging socket. This allows users to operate or charge equipment such as e-bikes or electric grills directly from the vehicle’s high-voltage battery.

The update also introduces an enhanced version of Travel Assist, now renamed Connected Travel Assist, which uses expanded online data to support driving functions. The system can detect traffic lights and automatically bring the vehicle to a stop when a red signal is identified, while a new one-pedal driving mode allows the vehicle to decelerate to a standstill using only the accelerator.

Volkswagen said the changes are designed to bring additional flexibility and convenience to the ID Buzz, which combines an all-electric powertrain with the design and layout of its long-standing van range.

The infotainment system has also been updated, with the introduction of the Innovision platform and an integrated app store. This enables users to download and activate functions such as streaming, parking and charging services directly within the vehicle, alongside updated controls via a redesigned multifunction steering wheel.

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