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Business Motoring · https://businessmotoring.co.uk/volta-ev-becomes-uk-stockist-for-vchrgd-ev-charger-range/

Volta EV has become a core UK stockist and distribution partner for VCHRGD Technologies, expanding nationwide availability of the manufacturer’s EV charging products.

The agreement will see Volta EV hold stock of VCHRGD’s Seven Pro 7.4kW domestic charger and TwentyTwo Dual 22kW commercial charger, with the distributor aiming to provide faster nationwide order fulfilment and technical support for installers.

Demand for VCHRGD hardware has reportedly increased following the charger’s native integration with major smart energy tariffs, including Intelligent Octopus Go.

Volta EV said the agreement was designed to help contractors avoid manufacturer lead times by providing immediate access to stock for residential and commercial charging installations.

The Seven Pro features built-in PEN fault protection and an integrated Type A RCD equivalent, removing the need for additional earth rods or associated groundworks on many installations.

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The TwentyTwo Dual is OCPP 1.6J compliant and has been developed for workplace charging, small businesses and fleet depots requiring load-balanced charging infrastructure.

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Chris Chevalier-Moniz, EV charging expert at Volta EV, said: “Installers don’t just need a box shifter; they need supply chain certainty and product depth.

“VCHRGD has quickly earned an exceptional reputation among electrical contractors for its sub-0.6% return rate and seamless solar/tariff tracking.