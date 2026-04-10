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Voltempo and Corpay partner to improve access to fleet charging

Fleets will be connected through Corpay to participating depots, where charging can be paid for through existing EV charge cards.

Dylan Robertson

10 April 2026

Electric Vans

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Voltempo Corpay

Fleet payment platform Corpay has partnered with depot charging provider Voltempo to improve access to electric vehicle (EV) charging for electric van and truck fleets.

Fleets will be connected through Corpay to participating depots, where charging can be paid for through existing EV charge cards, including Allstar Chargepass.

Voltempo will act as a Depot Point Operator (DPO) on behalf of depot owners, allowing spare charging capacity to be made available to other fleets.

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Corpay and Voltempo will procure electricity on behalf of customers, using a bunkering-style approach to support cost certainty, while utilising their buying strength.

Voltempo operates a network of commercial vehicle depot charging locations at logistics depots, through its Depot Charging as a Service model.

It also leads the eFREIGHT 2030 consortium.

Simon Smith, CEO of Voltempo, said: “This partnership fundamentally changes how the freight industry electrifies.

“By bringing together charging infrastructure energy procurement and fleet payments into a single commercial model, we’re removing some of the biggest barriers operators face.

“We’re demonstrating that electric trucks and vans can be more profitable, more productive and ultimately better for operators’ businesses, with lower emissions as an additional benefit.”

Tom Rowlands, managing director of global EV solutions at Corpay, said: “Fleets are fundamentally changing the way they operate, and we are increasingly seeing demand grow for innovative solutions to support the deployment of more commercial electric vehicles, be that vans or HGVs.

“Partnerships like this give our customers access to a greater breadth of high-quality charging solutions.”

Paul Holland, managing director of UK/ANZ vehicle payments at Corpay, said: “Corpay supports fleets globally to pay for their fuel, keep driving, and ensure goods end up to where they need to be.

“By harnessing Allstar’s comprehensive payment solution across the UK, businesses can be assured that payments are not an obstacle in what can be a complex arena.”

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