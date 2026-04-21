Voltempo deploys shared depot charging model with Welch Group and Openreach

Voltempo has launched its first live DepotCharge deployment with Welch Group, providing shared charging access for Openreach’s electric fleet.

Voltempo has announced the first live deployment of its DepotCharge solution with Welch Group, enabling Openreach to access shared, bookable depot charging.

The solution is delivered through Voltempo’s Depot Charging as a Service model alongside Corpay, integrating charging infrastructure, energy procurement and fleet payments into a single system.

Welch Group is using its depot infrastructure to support both its own fleet and third-party operators, allowing excess charging capacity to be accessed on a secure, bookable basis while retaining operational control.

The model is designed to improve utilisation and create new revenue opportunities, while offering a lower-cost route to electrification for both SMEs and larger fleets.

Openreach, which operates nearly 7,000 electric vehicles, will use the shared infrastructure to supplement home and public charging, providing engineers with additional access to charging at operational sites.

Judy O’Keefe, director of fleet at Openreach, said: “Partnerships like this are essential as we build the UK’s Full Fibre network, and scale up our electric fleet to support that work.

“Moving a fleet of our size to electric is a big job, and it only works if charging is simple, safe and reliable for our engineers – the people out on the road every day building and maintaining that network.

“We’ve already installed more than 4,000 EV chargers at engineers’ homes and across our operational sites, but we know home charging isn’t an option for everyone.

“That’s why working closely with trusted charging and technology partners matters. It helps us give our engineers reliable access to charging at home, on the road and at our sites, so they can keep doing their job safely and deliver the service our customers rely on.”

Chris Welch, managing director at Welch Group, said: “The biggest brake on fleet electrification isn’t appetite. Operators on the whole want to make the switch.

“It’s the trifecta of infrastructure cost, energy complexity and cashflow uncertainty that keeps stopping them.

“We’ve been living that reality ourselves, so when Voltempo came to us with a model that tackles all three and actually generates revenue from our existing depot footprint, it was a straightforward decision. Now we can point to two of our depots and say: there’s your proof.”

Simon Smith, chief executive officer at Voltempo, added: “This is a pivotal moment for the industry. We’ve moved from talking about the challenges of electrification to actively solving them at scale.

“By integrating infrastructure, energy and payments into a single solution, we are removing the biggest barriers to adoption; cost, complexity and access.

“What’s critical is that this model works for everyone, from innovative SME operators like Welch Group to major fleets like Openreach.”

Tom Rowlands, managing director of global EV solutions at Corpay, said: “Businesses can only truly focus on electrification of their fleets when they know they have infrastructure and solutions that will make the transition and functionality seamless.

“Collaboration and partnerships like this are therefore key to accelerating fleet electrification. By combining Voltempo’s high-quality charging infrastructure with Welch’s strategically located depots, we’re enabling forward-thinking fleets like Openreach to access reliable, cost-effective charging at scale, whilst helping depot operators generate returns from their infrastructure investments.”

The companies said the deployment marks the start of a wider rollout of DepotCharge sites across the UK, aimed at supporting the transition to zero-emission fleet operations.