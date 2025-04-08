Volvo adds £14k cheaper version to EX90 SUV line-up

Volvo is cutting the entry price of its flagship EX90 electric SUV by some £14,000 with a new single-motor variant which also offers a longer range.

The new EX90 version of the seven-seat SUV, costing from £82,660 on the road, mounts its motor on the rear axle. It’s fed by a 100kWh battery, slightly lower than those in the already available all-wheel-drive EX90 models, and so offers a maximum WLTP range of 390 miles.

The single-motor EX90 can also be rapid charged like its twin-motor sibling, accepting charge speeds of up to 250kW.

Meanwhile the entire EX90 range is also gaining a new entry trim level, dubbed Plus and following the lead of the car’s combustion-engined sister the XC90.

Specification highlights include four-zone climate control, a panoramic sunroof, head-up display, 14.5-inch touchscreen control system and a 360-degree camera.

Twin-motor versions of the Plus trim also come fitted with air suspension and adaptive dampers.

The combustion-engined XC90 is now being offered with a new trim level – Plus Pro sits between the established Plus and Ultra equipment grades and as well as the XC90 is being added across the EC40, EX40, XC40 and XC60 model ranges.

Specification levels for Plus Pro grades differ depending on the model but the XC90 versions add 21-inch wheels and ventilated Nappa leather seats.

The Volvo EX90 has been on UK sale since 2024.