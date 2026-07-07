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Technology & Innovation

Volvo adds Apple Music to two million cars, offers free trial

Selected cars built since 2020 will receive Apple Music through a software update.

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Volvo has begun the rollout of Apple Music across two million existing cars and will offer a free trial of up to three months for eligible customers.

Selected cars built since 2020 will receive Apple Music through a software update.

The app is fully integrated into the car’s infotainment system and does not require a connected phone.

It will be added to EC40, EX40, XC40, S60, V60, XC60, ES90, EX90, S90, V90 and XC90 models.

All EX60s will be delivered with Apple Music preinstalled.

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The three-month free trial offer is valid until 6th July 2027 and can be accessed through the Volvo app.

Alwin Bakkenes, head of global software engineering at Volvo Cars, said: “Many of our customers use Apple Music on their phones or in their homes today.

“By bringing Apple Music directly into our cars, we’re making them an extraordinary place to experience music.

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“You’ll feel as if you’re right in the middle of a concert hall or an arena during your favourite live performance or immersed in the latest music in Spatial Audio exactly as the artist intended – a truly emotional listening experience.”

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