Volvo begins Google Gemini AI rollout on cars up to six-years-old

Customers in the US will be first to receive Google Gemini, before it becomes available in additional markets in the coming weeks.

Volvo has commenced the rollout of the Google Gemini artificial intelligence (AI) assistant on its cars, with the update planned for selected vehicles made from 2020 onwards.

Customers in the US will be first to receive Google Gemini, before it becomes available in additional markets in the coming weeks.

Volvo will make it available on the EX30, C40, EC40, EX40, XC40, S60, V60, XC60, EX60, V90, S90, XC90, EX90 and ES90.

Google Gemini allows drivers to have a more natural conversation with the vehicle’s voice assistant, with the ability to ask follow-up questions.

It is able to plan trips and give more information about the destination, summarise incoming messages and control streaming apps.

Alwin Bakkenes, head of global software engineering at Volvo Cars, said: “At Volvo Cars, we focus on developing human-centric technology that adapts to people, not the other way around.

“Bringing Google Gemini into our cars is about making everyday interactions more natural, more helpful and less distracting.

“It pushes the boundaries on what is possible inside a Volvo.”

Patrick Brady, vice president of Android for Cars at Google, said: “We’re excited to show how Google Gemini can elevate the quality of life of Volvo drivers.

“Drivers will enjoy cutting-edge AI that reduces complexity, keeps their attention where it matters most, and makes every drive a little easier.”